air and earth

it’s better to fall in love instead

of to reach for it – arms outstretched,

held up high against gravity tend to grow numb,

overcome by aching, growing weak —

you can’t catch air – there is nothing it can hold

fall sharp, hit the ground – let the pieces rest

for a bit in the dirt, and when you’re ready,

when you no longer hurt – you’ll be able to

hold it all, hand and hand, because strength

can be built even on shifting sand