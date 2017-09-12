air and earth
it’s better to fall in love instead
of to reach for it – arms outstretched,
held up high against gravity tend to grow numb,
overcome by aching, growing weak —
you can’t catch air – there is nothing it can hold
fall sharp, hit the ground – let the pieces rest
for a bit in the dirt, and when you’re ready,
when you no longer hurt – you’ll be able to
hold it all, hand and hand, because strength
can be built even on shifting sand
One Response to “air and earth”
beautiful – ‘… because strength / can be built even on shifting sand’
