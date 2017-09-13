the gap between here and there of the world planted somewhere behind my stare
there’s a gap between my reality and dreams
kind of like ripped pocket seams marbles slip through
but within this gap, there is nothing but a deep blue
upon which sets a junkyard of clouds and sunbeams
held together that rainbow ribbons and
giggling streams – i’ll skip rocks on them, let them sink,
when they hit the bottom, that’s when i’ll know i’m on
the brink of deep thinking, i’ll take the dive and go where
secret creatures and shadows curl up to sleep
