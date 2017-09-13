the gap between here and there of the world planted somewhere behind my stare

there’s a gap between my reality and dreams

kind of like ripped pocket seams marbles slip through

but within this gap, there is nothing but a deep blue

upon which sets a junkyard of clouds and sunbeams

held together that rainbow ribbons and

giggling streams – i’ll skip rocks on them, let them sink,

when they hit the bottom, that’s when i’ll know i’m on

the brink of deep thinking, i’ll take the dive and go where

secret creatures and shadows curl up to sleep