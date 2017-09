shelved

deafening silence

whispers and echoes louder

in the heart, compared to

the melody of a symphony,

which quiets the mind – silence

is the space in which all thoughts left

behind, clutter and cram themselves

into shelves – some of them

nightmares, some of them fairytales

i choose to keep quiet

the ones which don’t end so well

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: crescendo