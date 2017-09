we fool ourselves all of the time

thinking the world is ours

and when that fateful hour arrives

the world will show us how many lives

she still has, she burns through more of them

than cats reincarnated nine times over

tell her to sit down, watch her walk out the door

she’ll take us back to where she begun

back when she was alone, erasing

everything we’ve done

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: disobey