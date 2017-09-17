flowers or weeds

air, i choose to read it over the words
i heard coming from your lips
because what you let slip from your tongue
tends to skip around and not quite hit
the bullseye of the emotions you truly feel
which is why i steal looks at the air
to see if it’s been killed, poisoned by
those hollow lies and half-assed replies
words are bodies, words, air, eyes, intent,
heart, foolishness, wisdom, and greed
plant all of those seeds, and see what grows
flowers or weeds

___
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: sympathy

Posted by briannadawn

Texan currently living and working in Japan / INFJ / Artsy Poet / Wanderer / Wonderer / Music Junkie / Tea, Please. Thanks. :)

