air, i choose to read it over the words

i heard coming from your lips

because what you let slip from your tongue

tends to skip around and not quite hit

the bullseye of the emotions you truly feel

which is why i steal looks at the air

to see if it’s been killed, poisoned by

those hollow lies and half-assed replies

words are bodies, words, air, eyes, intent,

heart, foolishness, wisdom, and greed

plant all of those seeds, and see what grows

flowers or weeds

___

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: sympathy