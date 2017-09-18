wishing wells are wet on their insides

coins crack their bodies against rocks

slipping into the water to hide the

bottled up tears and wistful stares, absent

heartbeats, and broken cares

of strangers from the outside, tossing things in

stones and water, broken, haunted by

thoughts, greed, and helplessness from

people trying to reach the end or beginning

of things, only to bring themselves to the edge

of the cold, holding nothing in their hands

but wishing for everything to stand again

without sinking low, into the bottom of

wishing wells, where all the beautiful yet

ugly things go

__

written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: thorny