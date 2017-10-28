Skip to content

bugs and late night thoughts

by briannadawn on October 28, 2017

late night thinking
i’ll sink quietly into
thoughts swimming in coffee
and amongst stars,
i’ll watch headlights of cars
slide across the walls
peeking through windows
wondering if all the bugs
living in jars are
late night thinkers as well,
but they probably don’t have
coffee or stars to gloss
over their boxed in existence
beyond soils, leaves, and stones
i think of those headlights of cars
and all those people driving home
lonely, not wanting to be alone

___
backdated post a day poem for September 8th, 2017

