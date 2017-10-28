of music
music is my love
she’ll bleed for me
or laugh for me
when push comes to shove
she’ll yell at me
or accuse me gently
yet will always leave me
a little above that lower place
i found myself stretched across
before, she’s the only one
who seems to carry with ease
what’s on the surface and what’s
below the floorboards of my heart
she’s the one who carries
every single part and makes an
orchestra of them, making
them easier to chew on, to swallow
to walk away from, to slowly depart
she’s the one who writes the words
that carry my heartbeats
like each one’s a work of art
____
backdated post a day poem for September 9th, 2017
