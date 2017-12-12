humor in the eye of the beholder
word puns are like
finger puppets
that slip off the hands
dad jokes are like
jeans that don’t quite
fit around the waist
“your mom” jokes are like
tights bunched up
around the ankles
some jokes only told once
in a room of cold eyes and thinned lips
the same jokes sometimes greeted
with tears, laughter, and slapping of sides and hips
no matter how witty
they are, they are
shitty to someone else
but sometimes those shitty ones for some reason
end up on a best of trophy shelf
__
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: witty
