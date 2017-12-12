Skip to content

humor in the eye of the beholder

by briannadawn on December 12, 2017

word puns are like
finger puppets
that slip off the hands

dad jokes are like
jeans that don’t quite
fit around the waist

“your mom” jokes are like
tights bunched up
around the ankles

some jokes only told once
in a room of cold eyes and thinned lips

the same jokes sometimes greeted
with tears, laughter, and slapping of sides and hips

no matter how witty
they are, they are
shitty to someone else

but sometimes those shitty ones for some reason
end up on a best of trophy shelf

__
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: witty

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
From: Poetry, WP Post A Day - Daily Prompts
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: