layered pursuits
old soul, young at heart
somewhere between is the doorway
in which few people step and realize, that
to tame is to discipline
in the same way
to be intelligent is to be wise
one comes from the influence of others,
the other from one’s own pursuits,
traveling down the corridors of life
to differentiate understanding from one’s own
eyes and those of others — but most often
these are all tied together, and in the knots
we have lost our ability to sift through
the gold of even the most mundane of thoughts
__
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: tame
