pale yellow
a heart said with sad eyes
looking away, “i’ll follow you
into the darkest and lowliest of days”
but eyes said with a sad heart,
looking away, “i’ll follow
you in a light and gentle way”
to choose eyes over heart
or a heart over eyes
whichever one is chosen will
lead to the other one’s demise.
so which one would the wise
choose in order to not lose both?
look in the mirror, meet eyes
with your own eyes
and heart with your own heart
and let them speak their own
parts, watch you come undone
as their words write and rewrite
themselves across the cold
reflection in the pale yellow light
sometimes the only loyalty one needs
is the strength to meet one’s own
gaze and hold it without fright
written by Tiny Fawns for daily prompt: loyal