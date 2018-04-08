i know it well and you do not

my heart, i know it well.

i listen carefully, over and over

to all of the stories

it loves to tell

but to another’s eyes,

there is nothing at all, so they call upon

their own fairytales to write upon

their imaginary pages of some fictionalized,

incomplete book

our souls fall sad when

others try to tell us all about ourselves

with hardly a look in our direction,

focused on the workings of their own

inner eyes, spinning webs of their own, of

some “truth” about some “matter” that

is not ours at all but completely theirs alone,

an ugly lie, favorable to their eyes

but miserable to our own

only what we know

of our truth is what truly matters

and yet we choose to pick at bones

of someone else’s skeleton of the workings

of our stories, or choose to let stones

crush us, building up someone else’s home

to dwell inside of instead of living in

one of our own

we stand on the crown of our own mountain

and yet, we choose to put our worth

into the grains of sand others get

stuck in their eyes

our worth then shrinks, because our

worth is then contained within the worth

of someone else’s thoughts, which couldn’t be

bought with more than a penny and yet

we pay more than that until we are caught

fooling ourselves, believing

their lies rise from some sort of wisdom,

but they are only grains, fragments

of some other story – not ours

don’t let them write you misery

from their ugly ivory towers

