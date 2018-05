you spit those arrows like fire, then

recline on haughty heels as if

you weave blood from the coils of a rose briar

but i only witness a wisp of smoke

with a watery punch – it hardly rises

to reach the mark

dead petals hold more

weight than the thorns blooming

from your mouth

© Tiny Fawns, 2018

Categories: Daily Poetry of 2018, Poetry

Tags: bitterness, emotions, Poem, Poetry, postaday, relationships, roses, Writing